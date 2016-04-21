BRIEF-Aura minerals announces suspension of operations at San Andres mine

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Aura Minerals Inc
* Aura minerals announces suspension of operations at san andres mine
* Decision to suspend operations at san andres has been taken as a result of approximately 20 individuals unlawfully entering mine site
* Permanent employment of about 1,000 direct, indirect local employees, contractors has been suspended until situation is resolved
* "approximately 20 individuals unlawfully entered mine site and forcefully disrupted normal operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum