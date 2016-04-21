BRIEF-Manitok Energy announces up to $10 mln brokered private placement equity financing

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok energy inc. Announces up to a $10.0 million brokered private placement equity financing
* Proceeds from offering of common shares will be used by manitok to reduce its bank debt, for manitok's 2016 capital program
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum