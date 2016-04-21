版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Manitok Energy announces up to $10 mln brokered private placement equity financing

April 21 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok energy inc. Announces up to a $10.0 million brokered private placement equity financing

* Proceeds from offering of common shares will be used by manitok to reduce its bank debt, for manitok's 2016 capital program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐