BRIEF-Praxair Inc says acquired five industrial gas businesses

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Praxair builds density through acquisition of industrial and medical gas businesses
* Praxair Inc says financial terms of transactions were not disclosed.
* Praxair Inc says acquired five industrial gas businesses, which had combined 2015 annual sales of more than $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum