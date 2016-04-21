版本:
BRIEF-Praxair Inc says acquired five industrial gas businesses

April 21 (Reuters) -

* Praxair builds density through acquisition of industrial and medical gas businesses

* Praxair Inc says financial terms of transactions were not disclosed.

* Praxair Inc says acquired five industrial gas businesses, which had combined 2015 annual sales of more than $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

