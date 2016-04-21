版本:
BRIEF-American River Bankshares Q1 EPS $0.19

April 21 American River Bankshares

* American river bankshares reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Net interest income was $5.0 million in q1 2016 compared to $4.7 million in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

