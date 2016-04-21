BRIEF-SunEdison undertakes Chapter 11 reorganization

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 SunEdison Inc :
* SunEdison undertakes Chapter 11 reorganization
* Has secured commitments for new capital totaling up to $300 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing
* Proceeding with work on ongoing projects, both in U.S. and elsewhere
* Has commenced a process to restructure its balance sheet
* New financing will support day-to-day operations during reorganization
* SunEdison's publicly-traded yieldcos, TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global are not part of filing
* Has hired Rothschild Inc and McKinsey Recovery & Transformation Services U.S. LLC as advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum