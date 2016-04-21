BRIEF-Westamerica Bancorporation Q1 earnings per share $0.56

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Westamerica Bancorp
* Westamerica Bancorporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest and fee income $36.4 million versus $36.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum