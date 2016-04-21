版本:
BRIEF-Westamerica Bancorporation Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 21 Westamerica Bancorp

* Westamerica Bancorporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest and fee income $36.4 million versus $36.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

