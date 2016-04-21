BRIEF-American River Bankshares expands its stock repurchase program for 2016

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 American River Bankshares
* American River Bankshares expands its stock repurchase program for 2016
* Says increase authorizes repurchase of up to additional 5% of outstanding shares for fiscal year ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum