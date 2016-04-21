版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 23:46 BJT

BRIEF-American River Bankshares expands its stock repurchase program for 2016

April 21 American River Bankshares

* American River Bankshares expands its stock repurchase program for 2016

* Says increase authorizes repurchase of up to additional 5% of outstanding shares for fiscal year ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐