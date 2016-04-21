BRIEF-Detour Gold says charged with criminal negligence after death at Detour Lake mine

April 21 Detour Gold Corp :
* Detour Gold provides update on the investigation of
employee death at Detour Lake mine
* Was charged today with criminal negligence causing death
under Criminal Code of Canada
* Says charge relates to fatality that occurred at Detour
Lake mine site on June 3, 2015
* Investigations conducted by Ontario Provincial Police and
Ministry of Labour have been ongoing since September 2, 2015 and
continue
* Company understands that Ministry of Labour has until June
2016 to conclude its investigation
* Additional regulatory charges under Occupational Health
and Safety Act may still be brought in relation to incident
until June 2016
