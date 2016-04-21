BRIEF-Terraform power comments on SunEdison's chapter 11 restructuring filing

April 21 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power comments on SunEdison's chapter 11
restructuring filing
* Terraform Power believes that it has sufficient liquidity
to operate its business
* Intends to coordinate with sunedison so that company's
facilities and their operations continue to perform
uninterrupted
* Terraform power expects to continue to operate in ordinary
course and to meet its financial obligations on a timely basis
* Equity interests of terraform power,global in wind,solar
power plants owned by respective units not available to satisfy
claims of sunedison creditors
* Anticipates SunEdison will continue to provide asset
management, O&M services for co's power plants following filing
* Expects that SunEdison generally will continue to fulfill
its obligations to provide corporate level support to terraform
power
* Says Terraform power will work with its project lenders to
obtain waivers and/or forbearance agreements
* Due to Sunedison's bankruptcy filing,there may now exist
defaults under many of co's non-recourse project-debt financing
agreements
