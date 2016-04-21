BRIEF-Starbucks Q2 earnings per share $0.39

April 21 Starbucks Corp :

* Q2 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.03 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Starbucks reports record Q2 financial and operating results; EPS up 18 pct to a Q2 record $0.39 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Qtrly global comparable store sales increased 6%, comprised of a 4% increase in ticket and 2% increase in traffic

* Company reaffirms FY16 growth targets; announces additional 100m share repurchase authorization

* Qtrly consolidated net revenues grew 9% to a Q2 record $5.0 billion

* Reiterates FY16 targets

* Qtrly membership in company's starbucks rewards loyalty program increased 16% year-over-year

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS in range of $0.47 to $0.48

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS in range of $0.48 to $0.49

* Sees Q3 capital expenditures of approximately $1.4 billion

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS now expected to be in range of $1.85 to $1.86

* Fy 2016 non-GAAP EPS now expected to be in range of $1.88 to $1.89