BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.53

April 21 E*Trade Financial Corp
* e*trade financial corporation announces first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Darts of 165,000 during quarter, an increase of 12 percent
from prior quarter
* e*trade financial corp says q1 total net revenue of $472
million increased from $439 million in prior quarter and $441
million in q1 of 2015
* e*trade financial corp says allowance for loan losses
ended quarter at $322 million, down from $353 million in prior
quarter
* As of march 31, 2016, consolidated tier 1 leverage ratio
of 7.8 percent, compared with 9.0 percent in previous quarter
* Company ended quarter with 3.3 million brokerage accounts,
an increase of 45,000 from prior quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)