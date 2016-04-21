BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco logistics start commercial operations on Bayou Bridge Pipeline

April 21 Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC
* Phillips 66 partners, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco
Logistics announce start of commercial operations on Bayou
Bridge Pipeline
* Started commercial operations on 30-inch segment of Bayou
Bridge Pipeline from Nederland, Texas, to Lake Charles,
Louisiana
* At Lake Charles, Bayou Bridge has agreed to connect to
Phillips 66 Partners' Clifton Ridge Terminal and Citgo's Lake
Charles Refinery
* In discussions with additional parties to connect to
extensive existing crude oil terminalling infrastructure in
region
* Bayou Bridge remains on schedule with respect to 24-inch
segment to st. James
* Commercial operations for 24-inch segment are expected to
begin in second half of 2017
