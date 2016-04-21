BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Q3 earnings per share $0.61

April 21 Briggs & Stratton Corp :
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 sales $604 million versus i/b/e/s view $642.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.41
* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports results for the
third quarter of fiscal year 2016, reaffirms full year earnings
guidance, and increases share repurchase program authorization
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion
* Briggs & Stratton Corp says board of directors authorized
an additional $50 million in share repurchases
* Recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.7
million during q3 of fiscal 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $1.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Briggs & Stratton Corp says "our fiscal 2016 q3 results
were impacted by many economic factors"
* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees 2016 capital expenditures
projected to be approximately $65 million to $70 million
* Briggs & Stratton says net sales decreased during quarter
partially due to an unfavorable foreign currency impact, net of
price increases, of $6.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)