BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Investors says recurring Q1 FFO $0.57 per share

April 21 Weingarten Realty Investors :
* Weingarten realty increases recurring funds from
operations by 9.6% and rental rates by 13.1%
* Quarterly FFO per share $0.52
* Recurring FFO for q1 of 2016 was $0.57 per share or $72.3
million
* Company reaffirms its FY guidance for recurring ffo of
$2.27 to $2.31 per diluted share
* Revising its FY guidance for reported FFO to a range of
$2.21 to $2.26 per share
* Revising FY guidance for reported FFO due to non-recurring
deferred tax expense recognized this quarter
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
