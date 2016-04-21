BRIEF-Nevsun Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 21 Nevsun Resources Ltd :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Nevsun exceeds production plan and cost guidance in Q1
2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Paid quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share
* Says sold 20,000 gold equivalent ounces from stockpiles in
Q1
* Qtrly produced 34 million pounds of copper at C1 cash
costs of $1.12 per payable pound sold
* Zinc expansion project continues to progress well with hot
ore commissioning scheduled for late Q2 2016
* Qtrly revenue $92.4 million versus $117.2 million
