版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 09:24 BJT

BRIEF-MDL Plaintiffs- Reached agreement with Volkswagen on claims of all 2 liter TDI owners,lessees

April 21 (Reuters) -

* MDL PLAINTIFFS' STEERING COMMITTEE - Agreement in principle reached in Volkswagen "clean diesel" (emissions defeat device) MDL No. 2672

* MDL PLAINTIFFS' STEERING COMMITTEE -Have reached an agreement in principle with Volkswagen regarding claims of all 2.0 liter TDI owners and lessees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐