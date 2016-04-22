版本:
BRIEF-Precision drilling announces management appointments

April 22 Precision Drilling Corp

* Precision drilling corporation announces management appointments

* Board of directors has appointed carey ford as senior vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

