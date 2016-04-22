BRIEF-Suntrust says Q1 share $0.84

April 22 Suntrust Banks Inc Says Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Was Estimated To Be 9.8% As Of March 31, 2016, On A Fully Phased

* Suntrust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $2.1 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.84

* Net interest income was $1.3 billion for current quarter, an increase of $37 million compared to prior quarter

* Net interest margin for current quarter was 3.04%, compared to 2.98% in prior quarter and 2.83% in q1 of 2015

* Suntrust banks inc says q1 book value per share was $44.97 , and tangible book value per share was $32.90

* Suntrust banks inc says q1 provision for credit losses increased $50 million sequentially due loan growth

* Net charge-offs were $85 million during current quarter, relatively stable compared to prior quarter

* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased, both sequentially and compared to prior year

