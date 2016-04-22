BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24

April 22 Wabco Holdings Inc
* Wabco reports q1 2016 results; strongly outperforms a
further eroding global commercial vehicle market; maintains
guidance for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $688.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $679.8 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Maintains guidance for full year 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.53, revenue view $2.76
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees in 2016 to convert between 80 and 90 percent of its
performance net income attributable to company into performance
free cash flow
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)