BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.70

April 22 Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $582 million or $0.70 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.17 billion

* Qtrly net interest income increased $334 million, or 12%, to $3.2 billion

* Qtrly provision for loan losses increased $216 million to $903 million

* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 4.70% compared to 4.53% last year

* Qtrly net interest margin was relatively stable, declining 3 basis points to 15.76% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)