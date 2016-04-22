BRIEF-Alloycorp Mining enters agreement to amend terms of its existing US$54.5 mln loan facility dated november 14, 2014

April 22 Alloycorp Mining Inc

* Alloycorp announces amendment to loan agreement, share consolidation and share issuance

* Alloycorp mining inc says has entered into an agreement to amend terms of its existing us$54.5 million loan facility dated november 14, 2014

* Purpose of amendment is to increase funds available under 2014 loan by an additional us$1.5 million