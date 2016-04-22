BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q1 EPS $2.37 excluding items

April 22 Lyondellbasell
* Reports First Quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $2.37 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says qtrly sales and other
operating revenues $6,743 million versus $8,185 million
* Q1 revenue view $7.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says during q2 refinery will
operate at reduced rates as we repair damage from an april fire
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says refining and oxyfuels
businesses have started to benefit from seasonal margin
improvements
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says within our system, we
have begun maintenance turnaround and 800 million pound ethylene
expansion at corpus christi
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says at corpus christi,
expect to ramp up toward full utilization of expanded capacity
during q3
