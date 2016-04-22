BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp reports Q1 operating earnings per share $0.50

April 22 Ameris Bancorp
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 including items
* Ameris bancorp reports operating net income of $16.5
million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 31.5 percent to $78.8 million
* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 totaled $50.4 million ,
an increase of $11.6 million
* Net interest margin increased during quarter to 4.03%,
compared with 3.98% during q4 of 2015
