BRIEF-OFG bancorp reports Q1 share $0.24

April 22 Ofg Bancorp Says Q1 Net Charge
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Ofg bancorp reports 1q16 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
* Offs of loans (excluding acquired loans) declined to 1.30%
from 1.67% in 4q15
* Ofg bancorp says q1 provision for loan losses fell 18.6%
from 4q15's adjusted amount
* Ofg bancorp says q1 puerto rico investment securities
balance fell 62.2% to $6.7 million
* Ofg bancorp says q1 tangible book value per common share
increased to $14.68 from $14.53, and tce ratio increased to
9.50% from 9.10%
