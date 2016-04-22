REFILE-BRIEF-Caterpillar Q1 earnings per share $0.46

(Corrects source text link)
April 22 Caterpillar
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $9.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.39 billion
* Caterpillar inc says sales and revenues in 2016 are
expected to be in a range of $40 to $42 billion with a midpoint
of $41 billion
* Caterpillar sees 2016 profit at the midpoint of the sales
and revenues range is now $3.00 per share, or $3.70 per share
excluding restructuring costs
* Restructuring costs are now expected to be about $550
million in 2016, up $150 million from previous outlook
* Decision to end production of on-highway vocational trucks
is primary reason for increase in restructuring costs
* Restructuring has resulted in elimination of approximately
5,300 positions since september 24 announcement through q1 of
2016
* Expected decline in sales,revenues and increase in
expected restructuring costs primary reasons for decline in
profit outlook in 2016
* Caterpillar inc says "we're investing substantially in
research and development"
* Dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $300
million in q1 of 2016, compared with an increase of about $900
million in q1 of 2015
* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about
101,400 at end of q1 of 2016, compared with about 113,300 at end
of q1 of 2015
* Caterpillar says continued tough market conditions in many
of the company's businesses: mining, oil and gas, rail and
construction in key countries
* Continue to sees competitive pressure that started in last
half of 2015 due to excess industry capacity, unfavorable
currency pressure, weak economic environment
* Construction industries' sales were $4.043 billion in q1
of 2016, a decrease of $971 million
* At end of q1 of 2016, order backlog was $13.1 billion,
about same in total and by segment as end of 2015
* Expect current competitive pressure to continue for
remainder of year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $40.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Resource industries' sales were $1.449 billion in q1 of
2016, a decrease of $522 million
* For 2016, outlook includes short-term incentive
compensation expense of about $480 million
* Energy & transportation's sales were $3.278 billion in q1
of 2016, a decrease of $1.637 billion
* Financial products' revenues were $743 million in q1 of
2016, a decrease of $52 million
* While oil prices improved since start of 2016, not clear
at this time current price level is sufficient to drive
increased demand for equipment
* "do not see current oil price driving a turnaround in
demand for our products in 2016."
* While oil prices have improved since beginning of 2016,
not clear that it is sustainable or sufficient to drive demand
for equipment
* Caterpillar inc says has seen "some signs of improvement
in construction equipment in china"
* While long-term priorities for cash deployment unchanged,
focused on continuing strength of balance sheet to maintain
credit rating & dividend
* Says decision to end production of on-highway vocational
trucks is primary reason for increase in 2016 restructuring
costs
* Qtrly sales declined across company with substantial
reductions in construction, oil and gas, mining and rail
* Caterpillar says factors for lowring fy sales outlook are
lower transportation sales, lower mining sales and weaker price
realization than expected
