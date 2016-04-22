BRIEF-China Automotive divests Fujian Qiaolong Special Purpose Vehicle Co.

April 22 China Automotive Systems
* China automotive systems announces divestment of fujian
qiaolong special purpose vehicle co., ltd.
* Terms of transaction include a cash payment of rmb 20
million and repayment of a rmb 34 million loan by fujian
qiaolong to caas
* Longyan huanyu has pledged its 51% equity interest in
fujian qiaolong as security for repayment of loan obligation
* Unit sold 51% equity control position in fujian qiaolong
special purpose vehicle to longyan huanyu emergency equipment
technology co
