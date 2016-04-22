版本:
BRIEF-China Automotive divests Fujian Qiaolong Special Purpose Vehicle Co.

April 22 China Automotive Systems

* China automotive systems announces divestment of fujian qiaolong special purpose vehicle co., ltd.

* Terms of transaction include a cash payment of rmb 20 million and repayment of a rmb 34 million loan by fujian qiaolong to caas

* Longyan huanyu has pledged its 51% equity interest in fujian qiaolong as security for repayment of loan obligation

* Unit sold 51% equity control position in fujian qiaolong special purpose vehicle to longyan huanyu emergency equipment technology co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

