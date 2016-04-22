BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia inc.'s subsidiary to sell assets to Gaming Partners International

April 22 Gaming Partners International Corp

* Entertainment Gaming Asia inc.'s Dolphin products subsidiary enters into binding letter of intent to sell its assets to gaming partners international corporation

* GPIC will acquire assets of Dolphin for an estimated cash purchase price of approximately $5.9 million

* Purchase price will be paid out in installments over a 24-month period after closing

* Says Entertainment Gaming Asia inc's unit has entered into binding loi to sell its assets to gpic

* Gaming Partners International corp says Dolphin and egt will each agree not to engage in manufacture of table game equipment in competition with gpic

* Will make earn out payments to egt over next 5 years based on varying percentage of net revenues on some select sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: