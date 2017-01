April 22 North American Nickel Inc:

* North American Nickel announces debt financing

* Entered into a term loan with its major shareholder sentient group

* Pursuant to terms of loan, sentient will advance c$4.5 million to company

* Loan is due on April 30, 2017 and has been made on an interest free basis