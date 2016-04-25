BRIEF-Ball reaches agreement with Ardagh for the sale and purchase of divestment assets

April 25 Ball Corp
* Deal for approximately $3.42 billion
* Says will sell seven Rexam metal beverage can plants, one
Rexam end plant in U.S.,eight ball beverage can plant
* Says expects to close on its proposed offer for Rexam by
end of June 2016
* Says after acquisition of Rexam will be able to achieve
net annual cost synergies in excess of $300 million by end of
third financial year
* Says will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company
domiciled in u.s. With global headquarters in Broomfield,
Colorado
* Will sell select metal beverage can assets, support
locations and functions in Europe , Brazil and United States to
Ardagh group
