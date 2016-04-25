BRIEF-Constellium's Jean-Marc Germain expected to be appointed CEO

BRIEF-Uni-Pixel files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series A-1 convertible preferred stock
* Files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series a-1 convertible preferred stock - sec filing
April 25 Constellium Nv
* Constellium's board to nominate Jean-Marc Germain as an executive director at the company's annual general meeting
* Jean-Marc Germain expected to be appointed as chief executive officer of Constellium
* Says Jean-Marc Germain will succeed Pierre Vareille, who announced in march 2016 his desire to retire as CEO of company
* Says until Jean-Marc Germain starts assuming his duties, Pierre Vareille will remain in his current role
* Evans Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of public offering of 400,000 shares of common stock
LIMA, Jan 18 Peru is freezing Camargo Correa SA's bank accounts as it investigates the Brazilian engineering company for possible corruption, the attorney general's office said late on Tuesday.