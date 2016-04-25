CORRECTED-BRIEF-Changyou Q1 non-GAAP net income per fully-diluted ADS was $0.58

(Corrects headline and 4th bullet point to say Q1 adj profit attributable to Changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ADS was $0.58, not $0.5)

April 25 Changyou.Com Ltd

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million

* Changyou reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue $130 million versus i/b/e/s view $129.5 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ADS was US$0.58

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com limited to be between us$30 million and US$35 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP fully diluted income attributable to Changyou.com limited per ADS to be between US$0.56 and US$0.65

