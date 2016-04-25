BRIEF-Sohu.com Q1 GAAP net loss attributable was $0.53

BRIEF-Uni-Pixel files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series A-1 convertible preferred stock
* Files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series a-1 convertible preferred stock - sec filing
April 25 Sohu.Com Inc
* Q1 revenue $408 million versus i/b/e/s view $406.5 million
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.45 to $1.70
* Sohu.com reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $1.30 to $1.55
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $420 million to $450 million
* Qtrly GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com inc. was $0.53 loss per fully-diluted share
* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com inc. was $0.56 loss per fully-diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $451.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Evans Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of public offering of 400,000 shares of common stock
LIMA, Jan 18 Peru is freezing Camargo Correa SA's bank accounts as it investigates the Brazilian engineering company for possible corruption, the attorney general's office said late on Tuesday.