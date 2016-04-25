版本:
BRIEF-Sohu.com Q1 GAAP net loss attributable was $0.53

April 25 Sohu.Com Inc

* Q1 revenue $408 million versus i/b/e/s view $406.5 million

* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.45 to $1.70

* Sohu.com reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $1.30 to $1.55

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $420 million to $450 million

* Qtrly GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com inc. was $0.53 loss per fully-diluted share

* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com inc. was $0.56 loss per fully-diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $451.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

