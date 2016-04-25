BRIEF-Precision Drilling Corp posts Q1 loss c$0.07/shr

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Precision Drilling Corp
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share c$0.07
* Qtrly revenue c$301.7 million versus c$512.1 million
* Capital spending in 2016 is expected to be $202 million
* Says in U.S., average active rig count in Q1 was 32 rigs, down 48 rigs over Q1 in 2015
* Says "expect tier 1 rigs to remain preferred rigs of customers globally"
* Says internationally, average active rig count in quarter was eight rigs, a decrease of four rigs over Q1 in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.16, revenue view c$285.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.