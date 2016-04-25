BRIEF-Precision Drilling Corp posts Q1 loss c$0.07/shr

April 25 Precision Drilling Corp

* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share c$0.07

* Qtrly revenue c$301.7 million versus c$512.1 million

* Capital spending in 2016 is expected to be $202 million

* Says in U.S., average active rig count in Q1 was 32 rigs, down 48 rigs over Q1 in 2015

* Says "expect tier 1 rigs to remain preferred rigs of customers globally"

* Says internationally, average active rig count in quarter was eight rigs, a decrease of four rigs over Q1 in 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.16, revenue view c$285.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S