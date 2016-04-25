版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Pacific clarifies "court supervised process" as CCAA

April 25 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp

* Pacific clarifies "court supervised process" as CCAA

* "court-supervised process" to be used to implement financial restructuring anticipated to be CCAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

