BRIEF-Summit Financial reports Q1 earnings $0.38/shr

* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Summit Financial Group Inc
* Summit financial group reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 1.3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* For Q1 of 2016, net interest income was $11.8 million, an increase of 2.2 percent
* Q1 2016 net loan charge-offs were $407,000, or 0.15 percent of average loans on an annualized basis
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.