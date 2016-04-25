BRIEF-Summit Financial reports Q1 earnings $0.38/shr

April 25 Summit Financial Group Inc

* Summit financial group reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 1.3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* For Q1 of 2016, net interest income was $11.8 million, an increase of 2.2 percent

* Q1 2016 net loan charge-offs were $407,000, or 0.15 percent of average loans on an annualized basis