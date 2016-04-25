BRIEF-Unity Bancorp reports quarterly earnings $0.31/shr

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Unity Bancorp Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Unity bancorp reports 41 pct increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.48 including items
* Qtrly net interest income increased 12.1 pct compared to prior year's quarter
* Qtrly net interest margin declined to 3.48 pct this quarter compared to 3.64 pct in prior year's quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.