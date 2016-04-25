版本:
BRIEF-Unity Bancorp reports quarterly earnings $0.31/shr

April 25 Unity Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Unity bancorp reports 41 pct increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.48 including items

* Qtrly net interest income increased 12.1 pct compared to prior year's quarter

* Qtrly net interest margin declined to 3.48 pct this quarter compared to 3.64 pct in prior year's quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

