BRIEF-Enpro industries announces deal to buy Rubber Fab Gasket & Molding

April 25 Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro industries announces agreement to acquire Rubber Fab Gasket & Molding, Inc.

* Terms were not disclosed

* Rubber fab will become part of Enpro's garlock family of companies

* Business will be acquired from rubber fab in a cash transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

