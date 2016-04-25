BRIEF-KKR & Co. L.P. reports q1 results

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Kkr & Co Lp
* Kkr & co. l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, after-tax economic net loss per adjusted unit $0.65
* Kkr & co lp says kkr's private equity portfolio and the investments on kkr's balance sheet depreciated 0.9% and 5.4%, respectively, in the quarter
* Gaap net loss for q1 2016 $329.9 million
* Book value per adjusted unit was $10.79 as of march 31, 2016 compared to $12.19 per adjusted unit as of march 31, 2015.
* Says "the first quarter of 2016 was a challenging environment with pronounced volatility across global capital markets"
* Kkr & co lp says as of mar 31, 2016, aum and fee paying aum were $126 billion and $94 billion, respectively, up 17% and 9% compared to mar 31, 2015
* Kkr & co lp qtrly net income per unit $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unrealized, mark-to-market declines in some "larger balance sheet investments" negatively impacted reported economic net income this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.