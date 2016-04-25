版本:
BRIEF-Community Bank System posts Q1 operating earnings $0.55/shr

April 25 Community Bank System Inc

* Q1 revenue rose 18.3 percent to $105.2 million

* Community bank system reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Bank System Inc qtrly net interest income $66.9 million versus $65 million in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

