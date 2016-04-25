REFILE-BRIEF-Xerox reports Q1 adjusted EPS $0.22

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Clarifies source as Xerox Corp, adds press release link)
April 25 Xerox Corp :
* Xerox reports first-quarter 2016 earnings and provides update on strategic transformation and separation
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.55
* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.24 billion
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.20
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Separation on track to complete by end of 2016
* For second-quarter 2016, Xerox expects GAAP EPS of 6 to 8 cents and adjusted EPS of 24 to 26 cents
* Have accelerated cost reduction efforts across company and expect to begin realizing benefits in Q2
* Q1 services business, delivered $2.5 billion in revenue, representing an increase of 1 percent
* In conjunction with separation, Xerox is implementing a three-year strategic transformation program
* Expects to incur one-time separation costs of approximately $200 to $250 million in 2016
* Expects to realize approximately $700 million in annualized savings in 2016 from ongoing and incremental initiatives
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates total restructuring and related costs of $300 million for full year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company recorded $126 million of restructuring and related costs in Q1 related to the strategic transformation program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
