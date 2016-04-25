BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy q1 adjusted share loss $1.01

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Seventy Seven Energy Inc
* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 operational and financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.09
* Q1 revenue $155.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.9 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently expects its total year-end 2016 capital expenditures to be under $100.0 million
* Says company intends to enter into a $100.0 million senior secured asset-based dip revolving credit facility
* Expects dip facility will convert to $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility upon emerging from chapter 11 proceeding
* Says expects primary sources of liquidity will be from cash on hand and cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.