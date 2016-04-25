版本:
BRIEF-Roper technologies says Q1 adjusted share $1.50

April 25 Roper Technologies Inc

* Roper technologies announces first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.50

* Q1 revenue $902 million versus i/b/e/s view $895.9 million

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $6.85 to $7.15

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 to $1.61

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Roper technologies inc qtrly orders increased 9% in quarter and backlog increased 7% to a record $1.12 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

