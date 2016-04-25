BRIEF-Roper technologies says Q1 adjusted share $1.50

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Roper Technologies Inc
* Roper technologies announces first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.50
* Q1 revenue $902 million versus i/b/e/s view $895.9 million
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $6.85 to $7.15
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 to $1.61
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Roper technologies inc qtrly orders increased 9% in quarter and backlog increased 7% to a record $1.12 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.