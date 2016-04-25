版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-STT Enviro Corp Q4 loss per share $0.015

April 25 Stt Enviro Corp

* STT Enviro Corp. Reports fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2015 results

* Company's backlog is $19.8 million at December 31, 2015

* Q4 revenue c$5.9 million, down 7 percent

* STT Enviro Corp qtrly loss per share $0.015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐