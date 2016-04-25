版本:
BRIEF-Delivra Q4 loss per share $0.06

April 25 Delivra Corp

* Delivra announces 2015 annual and Q4 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

