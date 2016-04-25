版本:
BRIEF-Opus Bank reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.51

April 25 Opus Bank

* Opus Bank announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased 4% to $59.1 million for q1 of 2016 compared to $56.7 million for q4

* Board of directors has approved increasing quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

