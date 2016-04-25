版本:
BRIEF-First Data reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.24

April 25 First Data Corp

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $2.8 billion

* First data reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

