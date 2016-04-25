BRIEF-Nam Tai Property reports Q1 loss of $0.01 per share

April 25 Nam Tai Property Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Nam Tai Property Inc reports Q1 2016 results

* Has been no progress on search for suitable joint venture partner in this quarter

* Continue with land development projects mainly by relying on external professional firms

* "Based on current timetable and progress, we do not foresee any immediate difficulties in permit application process"

* Internal team working closely with WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff, Currie & Brown and Ronald Lu and partners