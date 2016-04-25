BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions reports Q4 2015 results

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Pivot Technology Solutions reports fourth quarter 2015 results
* Qtrly revenue of $420.2 million , up 11.3 pct compared to Q4 2014
* Q1 revenues and gross profit are expected to exceed Q1 2015 comparable, adjusted EBITDA to be in line with Q1 2015
* Qtrly gross profit of $52.3 million was up 14.7 pct, or $6.7 million , from Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.