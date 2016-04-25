BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions reports Q4 2015 results

April 25 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Pivot Technology Solutions reports fourth quarter 2015 results

* Qtrly revenue of $420.2 million , up 11.3 pct compared to Q4 2014

* Q1 revenues and gross profit are expected to exceed Q1 2015 comparable, adjusted EBITDA to be in line with Q1 2015

* Qtrly gross profit of $52.3 million was up 14.7 pct, or $6.7 million , from Q4 2014