2016年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Newlink Genetics awarded $21.6 million contract option for Ebola vaccine development

April 25 Newlink Genetics Corp

* Newlink Genetics awarded $21.6 million contract option by Barda for Ebola vaccine development

* Newly executed option brings total to $74.6 million and extends performance period until October 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

