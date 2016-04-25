BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group reports Q1 EPS of $0.10

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Capital City Bank Group Inc
* Capital City Bank Group, Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q1 of 2016 was $19.4 million compared to $18.6 million for Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.